Jeffery Allen Turner, 58, "Parked it" Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home. He was born to Jerry E. Turner and Joyce Turner (Waisner) on February 13, 1962 in Kokomo. He married Irene Marie (Hollister) Turner in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 26, 1991. They were married for 30 years.
Jeffery is survived by his loving wife, mother, sons Zach Turner and Ethan Turner, grandchildren Kyla Turner and Kamryn Dunlap, siblings Jay Turner and Jerry Turner, nephews Chris, Justin, and Jeremy Turner, and his entire racing family.
Those who have preceded in passing are his father, brothers John Turner and David Turner.
Jeffery loved racing; he was on the local pool leagues in Kokomo, he enjoyed cooking, and absolutely loved his grandbabies.
A Celebration of Life for Jeffery will take place at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel. The date will be announced in the following days.