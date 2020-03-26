Jeffery Allen Bagby, 60, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born November 13, 1959, in Kokomo, to Clifton F. and Barbara Jane (Kemp) Bagby. On May 30, 1987, he married Christine R. Pefley, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Jeff graduated from Western High School in 1978 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in math and science from Judson Baptist College in 1983. He had worked as a quality engineer at the Chrysler Kokomo Transmission Plant since 1985, and prior to that, had worked at Furrow Building Materials and Fleet Supply. Jeff attended and was very active at Fresh Start Ministries where he served on their board of directors. He was also heavily involved in DIY loud speaker design and enjoyed collecting ancient coins.
In addition to his wife, Chris Bagby, survivors include his son, David J. Bagby, of Kokomo; brother, Randy (Lisa) Bagby, of Kokomo; two nephews; one niece; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation or Fresh Start Ministries. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
