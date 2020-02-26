Jeffrey Albert McAninch, 56, of Kokomo, passed in the comfort of his home on Sunday February 23, 2020.
Jeff was born July, 9th 1963 and was a 1983 graduate of Tri-central High School. He enjoyed activities like walking and jogging at local parks, attending plays in the community, and in the summer you could often find him laying out in the sun working on his tan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a great and helpful grandfather, father, and son. For several years he was caregiver to his mother and stepfather. In 2018 he became a cancer survivor.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Robert McAninch. He is survived by his Mother, Dolly (James) Wilkerson and Husband Robert Wilkerson, Brother Timothy (Regina) Mcaninch, Stepbrother Adam Wilkerson, His Daughter Tori (Joshua) Dunson, Son Jeffrey McAninch II. Grandchildren Jacob Richey, Lilly Dunson, Hazel Dunson. Nieces Kayleigh McAninch & Reanna (Joshua) Chilcote. Nephew Allen-Micheal McAninch. And many cousins, great nephews and a great niece.
Visitation will be Saturday February 29, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel. Jeff’s funeral service will be begin at 3:00pm. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in Brookside Cemetery. Pastor Michael Alley presiding. You may find Jeffrey’s obit at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a message for the family and/or order flowers.