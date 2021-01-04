Jeannette “Grandma” Christina Dickey, 74, Converse, passed away at 3:44 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born November 26, 1946, in Howard County, to the late Virgil and Gertrude (Barnard) Irwin.
Grandma was a 1965 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Grandma was a member of 292 Local. She enjoyed gardening and being with her family, as she was known for cooking family meals at holiday functions.
Grandma is survived by her daughter, Kim (Tom) Isham; grandchildren, Jessyca (Wes) Smith, Selena Isham, and Christian (Natalia) Isham; great-grandchildren, Violet Smith and Caroline Isham; sisters, Carolyn Davis and Brenda Duke; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Grandma was preceded in death by her parents.
Private graveside services will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Memory Gardens. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Jeannette "Grandma" Christina Dickey's family, please visit our floral store.