Jeanne K. Crawford, 69, Kokomo, passed away at 3:01 am Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Aperion Care in Kokomo. She was born July 16, 1951, in Decatur, IL. On August 10, 1992, she married Michael Crawford, and he survives.
Jeanne was a homemaker who enjoyed her cats, spending time with her husband, and watching television.
In addition to her husband Michael, Jeanne is survived by her brother-in-law, Donald (Lora) Crawford; mother-in-law, Darlene Crawford; and sister, Judy Hubble.
Private burial will take place in Crown Point Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
