Jeanne C. Maynard, 90 of Tipton passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at home. She was born on December 9, 1930 in West Elwood, Indiana to Cloiyde R. & LaVerne K. (Pitcher) Porter. On December 30, 1950 Jeanne married Clifford B. Maynard. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1976.
Jeanne graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1948. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Tipton. Jeanne enjoyed painting and for many years she displayed her work with other artists at the Tipton County Pork Festival.
She is survived by four children, Daniel Maynard and wife Connie, Atlanta, Kathryn Anderson and husband Wayne, Tipton, Marcia Maynard, Tipton and Diane McCormack and husband Mark, Sedalia, Colorado. She also has 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Jeanne was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Maynard and two sisters, Norma Burket and Marjorie Storer.
Graveside services for Jeanne will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor John Ankrom presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.