Jeanette Moore Hise, 90, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and formerly of Forest, passed away at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was born March 21, 1931, in Forest, to Jesse Mills and Rosa Mae (Baker) McCarty. She married James L. Moore, in 1949, and they were married for 57 years before his passing on December 24, 2006. On June 11, 2007, she married James R. Hise, and he survives.
Jeanette graduated from Forest High School in 1949. She enjoyed gardening and was very involved in the Wesleyan Church where she was a member for 55 years. She served as Sunday School superintendent and also served as janitor for 30 plus years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step-children, Larry (Linda) Hise, Steven (Colline) Hise, Barbara (Rex) Birdsong, Richard (Kathy) Hise, Jeanette Rader and Beth (Albert) Cumming; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Joyce) McCarty; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Lesley Moore; parents Jessie Mills & Rosa Mae McCarty; sons, Fred Moore, Jamie Moore and Gary Moore; and siblings, William McCarty, Ithamer McCarty, Delmar McCarty, Marjorie Templin, Gene McCarty, Don McCarty, Allene Feightner, Jesse Jr. McCarty, Evelyn Nelma Howe and Phyllis Hankins.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Joseph Park officiating. Burial will follow in Veneman Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Jeanette’s memory to Global Partners. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.