Jeanette M. Eades, 77, of Kokomo, passed away at 10:48 p.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020, at her home. She was born March 10, 1943, in Kokomo, to William and Irene (Arbuckle) Busch. On April 10, 1967, she married Eugene Buddy Eades, in Kokomo, and he preceded her in death on October 21, 2019.
Jeanette enjoyed family gatherings and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved fishing with her husband.
Survivors include her children, Christine Eades, Jeff Eades, and Buddy (Sherrie) Eades; grandchildren, Chanta Eades, Braxton Kail, Brendan Eades, Caleigh Eades and Cheryl Scott; great-grandchildren, Makya Anderson, Jayla Anderson, Lilly Kail, Journey Kail, Zayn Kail, Kyriee Scott and Ashlynne Scott; and siblings, Danny Busch, Jimmy Busch, Johnny Busch, Jerry Busch and Patty Busch.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Shirley Eades; and sisters, Janet Archer and Shirley Busch.
In keeping with Jeanette’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
