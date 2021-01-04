Jeanette E. Kugley

Jeanette “Jean” Kugley, 99, passed away Tuesday December 29, 2020 at her son’s home. Jean was born February 19, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of Bertha (Mauge) and Henry Helman Lexow. Jean was a graduate of Lindbloom High School.
On April 27, 1940 she married Walter V. Kugley. Mr. Kugley passed away on April 23, 1992. Jean worked at Delco in Chicago & Kokomo. She retired after 30 years of service. During the time Jeanette lived in Kokomo, she was member of the First Christian Church. She was also a member of U.A.W. Local 292 and the Women’s Indiana State Bowling Association. During Jean’s life, she loved being with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, gardening, crocheting & reading.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Judith E. Popp & her husband Jim of Monee, IL, a son, Ronald W. Kugley & his wife Carol of Kokomo; seven grandchildren, Jim (Chris) Popp, Jon (Sharon) Popp, Jennifer (Phil) Serrano & Jason (Katie) Popp all of Illinois. Ron (Mary) Kugley of Tipton, IN. Craig (Shannon) Kugley of TN and Sabrina (Brian) Gilbert of West Lafayette, IN. She also is survived by 16 great grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son & daughter-in-law Vic & Nancy Kugley; one grandson, Ken Kugley; five sisters, Doris Novak, Helen Gardner, Mildred Raun, Delores Rickey & Betha Straubing and a brother, Harold Lexow.
Private funeral services will Tuesday January 5, 2021, 1:30 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center Webster Street in Kokomo. Her funeral service will be streamed live on Ellers Facebook page starting at 1:25pm. Rev. David Osborne will officiate.
Burial rites will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. A memorial service will be held in Monee, IL at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to American Stroke Foundation 6405 Metcalf Ave. Ste. 214 Overland Park, KS 66202