Jeane E. Lee

Jeane E. (Burgess) Lee, 91, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Northwoods Village, in Kokomo. She was born on October 2, 1929, to the late Lester and Addie (Dennis) Marston in Delaware, Ohio. She went to Kokomo High School before marrying Charles Burgess on October 30, 1947. They had their first child, Larry Burgess, followed by Mary Ann Burgess, and finally, twenty years later, they had their third child, Jerri Burgess. They lived in Round Lake Beach, Illinois until Charles passed away on January 21, 1976.
Jeane retired from Village Pantry and worked for Delco in Kokomo. She loved square dancing with Bill, her second husband, whom she married on March 21, 1986. They lived happily together until his passing on November 1, 2004.
Jeane is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, two husbands, her son, and a grandson, Wayne Burgess.
Jeane is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Tucker (William) and Jerri Osborn; grandchildren, Danny Snyder, Larry Burgess, Jr., George Burgess, Wade Osborn, Neal Russell, Addie Scott, and many great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Jeane will be held at a later date at Kokomo Memorial Park.