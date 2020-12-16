Jean Morris, 87 of Tipton died at home at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1933 in Tipton to Lloyd & Genevieve (Cage) Morris. On May 24, 1958 he married Florence Ley and she preceded him in death on September 25, 1982.
Jean graduated from Tipton High School, class of 1952. He was a petroleum driver for Co-Op in Tipton, retiring in 1988. Jean was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church and St John’s Usher Club. Jean was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th degree Knight. Jean grew up coaching several sports over the years. On his 72nd birthday he bowled a perfect 300 game. Jean could often be seen cruising around Tipton on his golf cart stopping to talk to his many friends along the way.
He is survived by his three children, Cheryl Young, Kenny Morris and wife Doris, Steve Morris and wife Becky, all of Tipton; his companion, Scarlet Lesko, Tipton. Jean was well loved by his 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jean is also survived by his extended family, Harold Ley, Barbara Schinlaub, Rozella Voss, Kathy and Yancey Phillips. He was preceded in death by a step brother, Jim Schinlaub, and his in-laws, Art and Myrtle Ley.
Jean’s funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Goth and Pastor Travis Morrisett presiding. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service with a Rosary service at 12:45 p.m.
Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Jean’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.
Memorial contributions in Jean’s honor may be made to the Building Fund at St. John the Baptist Church, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072 or American Cancer Society Relay for Life in honor of Florence Morris, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.