Jean C. Malott, 99, Greentown, passed away at his residence, Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born in Grant County on June 21, 1921 to Ralph and Orpha (Small) Malott. He married Marian McRoberts on May 23, 1947. She preceded him in death in August of 2012.
Jean was a graduate of Swayzee High School in 1939. He served in the United States Navy, where he received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his time in the service. He was the owner of Malott’s Jewelry in Greentown for 18 years, and then managed Goodman’s Jewelry in Marion and Kokomo until his retirement 1982. He was a member of Jerome Christian Church and the D.A.V. Jean enjoyed fishing, gardening, mowing his yard, and spending time with family.
Jean is survived by his sons, John (Diane) Malott, Matthew (Connie) Malott, and Christopher Malott; daughter, Lisa (Bill) Heck; sisters, Phyllis Kilgore, Janet Spencer, and Joyce (Jack) Brown; and six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Fern Atkinson; brothers Harold and Sherril Malott; and a grandson, Brian Malott.
Visitation will be held, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 4pm until the time of the service at 6pm at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St, Greentown. The service will be webcast and able to be watched at www.hasler-stout.com. Due to the inclement weather and COVID, a celebration of his military service will be held at his gravesite at Greenlawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jean’s honor may be made to International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES). Messages of condolence may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
