Jean Alice Banta, 100, found life eternal on August 4, 2021. Though she recently resided in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, she was born in Tipton on November 2, 1920 unto Irvin and Dadie (Albright) Banta.
Jean grew up in Tipton and graduated from Tipton High School, DePauw University with her BA degree, and furthered her education with a Masters degree from Ball State University. She utilized her education as a teacher in the Tipton School system for many years.
Jean survived the Spanish flu at the age of 2 and COVID at the age of 99. She had worked for Higgins Landing Craft during WWII. Her favorite past times included traveling, Italian food, shrimp, and a bit of wine.
Survivors include her nephew, James Robinson and wife Sue, niece Kathleen Wickes, nephew Mike Williams, nephews Joseph Banta, Tim Banta, Daniel Banta and Thomas Banta, nieces Chris Watson and Lori Moore, grand-nieces Elizabeth Robinson and Katherine Robinson and grand-nephew Andrew Robinson.
She was preceded in death by siblings Miriam Banta, JoAnna Williams and Irvin Banta Jr., as well as by a niece Patty Frazier, honorary niece Kerri Williams, and nephew Eric Banta.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12 with Rev. Karla Elliott presiding. No visitation is planned.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.