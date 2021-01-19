Jay Lynn Miller, 56, Russiaville, passed away on Friday evening, January 15, 2021 at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis, IN. He was born February 27, 1964, in Frankfort, IN, the son of the late Max Wayne and Anna (Inman) Miller. On December 8, 1984, he married Teresa Sanders at Union Baptist Church, and she survives.
Jay was a 1982 graduate of Clinton Central High School. He prioritized his family and his farmland. He was a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge, a 10 year 4-H member, and received the 1984 Indiana State Star Farmer through the Future Farmers of America. Jay enjoyed racing and playing with his grandchildren. Above all, Jay loved shooting the bull with friends and family in his shop.
In addition to his wife Teresa, he is survived by his children, Nicole (Jonathan) Brittain, Jason (Madison Jones) Miller; brother, Larry (Melissa) Miller; grandchildren, Rolland Brittain, Kylan Brittain; nephews, Ross Miller, and Tanner Buffenbarger; niece, Carrie (Ryan) Carter; and his right-hand man, Brett Vawter.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, January 22, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Billy Martin officiating. Masonic services will be provided by the Burlington Masonic Lodge 111. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jay’s memory to the Howard County 4-H Program. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
