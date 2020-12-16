Jason Wheatley

Jason J. Wheatley, 35, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 following a courageous, lifelong battle with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He was born February 18, 1985 in Kokomo, the son Deborah Wheatley. He graduated from Western High School in 2003. He attended Ivy Tech Community College from the summer of 2005 until fall of 2008. He was forced to withdraw following a bout of pneumonia in December of 2008.
Jason had a great love for family, friends, music, computers, sports, and was a big supporter of the men and women serving in public safety (firefighters, EMS, and Law Enforcement) and our military servicemen and women. He was an honorary firefighter with Adams-Markleville Fire Territory in Markleville, IN and Wildcat Twp Fire/Rescue in Windfall, IN. He rooted for the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis Colts. Jason was a beloved son, cousin, and friend. He never met a stranger and was easy to talk to. He had an incredible gift for gab and a great attitude. He tried to see the positives in any situation and to make the best out of any circumstances.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Deborah and several cousins, extended family, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elwyn and Eleanor Wheatley, Uncles James and Thomas Wheatley, and several cousins, extended family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jason’s name to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, www.firehero.org.