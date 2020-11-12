Jason Richard Sheroan, 50, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born May 4, 1970, in Evanston, Illinois, the son of Richard & Sandra (Stepp) Sheroan. On June 11, 2016, at East Union Christian Church, he married Carmen (Archibald), who survives.
Jason attended Twin Lakes High School in Monticello, Indiana and was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Kokomo, Indiana. Jason attended Indiana University Kokomo. His “real job” was working for his dad, owner of R&R Insurance, now called MG Myers Insurance, for 25 years servicing insurance needs for loyal customers. Jason’s “fun job” was being a musician. He was musically gifted, having played saxophone in high school, Jason went on to master numerous instruments. He was best known for his soulful and amazing singing voice. Jason played in several local bands with many of his closest friends.
Jason served as Deacon of East Union Christian Church. He was a member of NRA and loved to fish with his wife and “ol’ Buddy Brad.” Everyone who knew Jason loved him. He had many life-long friendships that he cherished. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved to cook and made mouth-watering dishes on the grill and smoker. Jason had strong Christian beliefs and loved his momma, his sons, and family. He was loved deeply by his wife Carmen; There was never a better match.
Along with his wife Carmen, Jason is survived by his father, Richard Sheroan; grandmother, Wilma Sheroan; sons, Ian Sheroan, Jack Sheroan, Aiden Jones and Thomas DeBruler; sister, Lisa Sheroan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Stan and Donna Archibald; sister-in-law, Becky Archibald; and brother-in-law, Adam (Lorra) Archibald, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kay (Stepp) Sheroan.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020, at East Union Christian Church, 1711 E. 296th Street, Atlanta, IN 46031, with Pastor Rex Dunning officiating. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
