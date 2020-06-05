Jason R. Guest, 45, Kokomo, passed away June 4, 2020, at his home. He was born October 21, 1974, in Kokomo. He was the son of Gary Guest & Janet (Cunningham) Varnau.
Jason was a 1993 graduate of Northwestern High School where he excelled in football and was the defensive captain of state runner up team his senior season. He worked as an electrician/refrigeration technician and maintenance supervisor. Jason loved the outdoors and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Jason is survived by his mother, Janet (James) Varnau; father, Gary (Margaret) Guest; grandmother, Betty Cunningham; siblings, Joseph (Nuria) Varnau, Janelle (Scott) Lubensky, Jacob Guest, and Natalie (Nolan) Guest Born; nieces and nephews, Nyla and Evie Lubensky, Camila Varnau, Jane Guest, Sadie Causey, Luke Varnau, Teddy Lubensky, and Elijah Guest, along with many aunts, uncles and dozens of cousins; former wife, Samantha Smythe and her daughters, Sloane and Taliya.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Cunningham, Jack R. Guest, and Patty Guest.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 8, 2020, at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
