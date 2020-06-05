Jason R. Guest

Jason R. Guest, 45, Kokomo, passed away June 4, 2020, at his home.  He was born October 21, 1974, in Kokomo. He was the son of Gary Guest & Janet (Cunningham) Varnau. 

Jason was a 1993 graduate of Northwestern High School where he excelled in football and was the defensive captain of state runner up team his senior season.  He worked as an electrician/refrigeration technician and maintenance supervisor.   Jason loved the outdoors and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. 

Jason is survived by his mother, Janet (James) Varnau; father, Gary (Margaret) Guest; grandmother, Betty Cunningham; siblings, Joseph (Nuria) Varnau, Janelle (Scott) Lubensky, Jacob Guest, and Natalie (Nolan) Guest Born; nieces and nephews, Nyla and Evie Lubensky, Camila Varnau, Jane Guest, Sadie Causey, Luke Varnau, Teddy Lubensky, and Elijah Guest, along with many aunts, uncles and dozens of cousins; former wife, Samantha Smythe and her daughters, Sloane and Taliya.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Cunningham, Jack R. Guest, and Patty Guest.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 8, 2020, at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating.  Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.  Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com

