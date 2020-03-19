Jason P. Nielander, 46, Lebanon, passed away at 1:46 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Franciscan Health Hospital in Lafayette. He was born November 5, 1973, in Kokomo, the son of Philip Kent & Betty Lou (Huff) Nielander.
Jason was a 1992 graduate of Tri Central High School. He worked for CNH in Lebanon as a fork lift driver. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing pool and guitar, and loved to cook.
Jason is survived by his father, Philip Nielander, Sharpsville; sister, Stacy (Mark) McIver, Peru; step-brother, William Walker; and nieces and nephews, Tyler Walker, Nick Walker, Audrey Hogan, Shelby Walker, and Anna Walker.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Nielander.
Private family services will be held on Monday with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will be held in Galveston Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jason’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation of Indianapolis, 911 E. 86th St., #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
