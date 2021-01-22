Jason E. ”Cooter” Bradley, 42, Kokomo, passed away at 9:24 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born July 4, 1978, in Tipton, the son of the late Larry Sr. & Anna (Rawls) Bradley. On November 13, 2010, he married Amber Nicole Bergin who survives.
Jason was a 1997 graduate of Taylor High School. He had worked for Rhino Taxi and Syndicate Sales. He loved spending time with his kids and enjoyed dirt track racing, country music and fishing.
Along with his wife Amber, Jason is also survived by his children, Skydarius Stevens, Donavan Ash, Summer Bradley, Joshua Malaby Jr., Orren Bradley and Izaiah Malaby; brother, Tim Spencer; mother-in-law, Michelle (Jimmy) Sutherland; grandmother-in-law, Ruth Wisehart; sisters-in-law, Samantha (Telyn) Jackson and Brooke (Michael) Maple; brother-in-law, Tyler Tharp, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jason was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Larry Bradley Jr and Angie Spencer; and niece, Carlena Spencer.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, January 25, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held with Pastor Mike Ennis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
