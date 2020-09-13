Jason B Hill, 46, Indianapolis, passed away at 3:19 pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. He was born August 26, 1974, to Vernon “Butch” and Lynne (Lamarsh) Hill in Port Huron, MI. On June 26, 2014, he married Jeff Salsbery in Indianapolis, IN, and he survives.
Jason graduated from Yale High School in 1992. He worked as a general manager at Comfort Inn & Suites by the Pyramids and a manager at a brewery. He had a love for his pets and animals. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He is described by his family as being very social and took good care of his neighbors in Irvington. Each year, Jason took pride in decorating his home for the Irvington Halloween festival.
In addition to his husband Jeff, he is survived by his parents; sisters, Meghann (Brian) Murray and Joslynne (Nick) Heiser; father-in-law, Teddy Salsbery; mother-in-law, Carolyn Salsbery; sister-in-law, Ann (Stuart) Rounds; nieces, Lillian Rounds and Ella Murray; nephews, Jackson Rounds and Ethan Murray; and pets, Meiko, Irving, Sophie and Maxine.
Jason’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life and graveside service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society, IndyHumane, 7929 N Michigan Rd., Indianapolis IN 46219. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
