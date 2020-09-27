Jared W. McHenry

Jared McHenry, 27, Kokomo, passed away September 22, 2020. He was born June 19, 1993 in Indianapolis Indiana. He is survived by his son, Charles. His parents, Christina and Roger (biological father - Eric). His siblings, Eric McHenry Jr. (wife Marissa), Kayla, Hannah, Brooke, Sarah, Shania, and Savannah. His eight nieces and nephews. His second family; Derick, Karina, Danielle, Dylan, Gabby, and Billy. He is reunited with his grandfather, Fred Robert Welsh.
His hobbies include: cheering on the New England Patriots, being a talented craftsman, a natural born athlete and a friend / caregiver to all. Jared had a vivacious personality and always made people around him laugh. All whom loved him dearly will never forget his smile, wit, charm, and warmth he brought to those around him.
Visitation will be Monday September 28, 2020 4:00pm–8:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo. Funeral Service will be Tuesday September 29, 2020 1:00pm with calling from 10:00am until time of service at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park. Pastor Jeff Sexton will officiate. You can find Jared’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a message for the family or order flowers.