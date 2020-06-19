Jared Forrest Alexander, 41, Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Friday May 1, 2020. He was born November 2, 1978, in Kokomo, IN to Patricia Grimes Alexander and Harold Alexander.
Jared graduated from Kokomo High School in 1997. He lived in Pompano Beach, FL and worked for United American moving company.
Jared loved his family and his daughter more than anything in the world. He loved golfing and fishing with his friends. He was the life of the party and was always making people laugh. Jared loved music, dancing, and concerts; some have even called him “the songbird of his generation.” He was Jerry Garcia’s biggest fan and was rarely seen without a Grateful Dead tie dyed shirt on. Jared was passionate about helping addicts in recovery and had ambitions to one day open a drug rehabilitation center in Kokomo, IN.
Jared is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Alexander, who was his sunshine; mother, Patricia Grimes Lindsay; sisters, Heather Alexander Vincent, and Hillary Alexander (Kevin) Stout; half-sister, Shelly Alexander Kennedy; nieces and nephews, Blake, Kayley, Isabella, Gabriella, Landon, Scott, Tucker, and Lindy, along with many other beloved family members and friends.
Jared was preceded in death by his father, Harold Alexander; stepfather, Bobby Lindsay; uncles, Danny Grimes, and Jimmy Grimes; grandparents, William and Freda Grimes.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Friends are invited to attend Jared’s memorial service via webcast. The webcast will be available at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Jared's family, please visit our floral store.