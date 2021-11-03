Janita Kay Horsman, 82, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on October 24, 2021. She was born on May 24, 1939 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of David Reldo and Mildred Mitchell (Holder). On August 16, 1969 she married Bruce H. Horsman who survives.
Kay worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo for 10 years. She loved life, bowling, playing golf, dancing and spending time playing games with family and friends.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Bruce H. Horsman of Bradenton, FL; son, Kent Horsman of Kokomo; brothers, Renny Mitchell (Jane) of Murphy, NC; Gary Mitchell of Kokomo, IN; Joe Mitchell (Karen) of Russiaville, IN; sisters, Sallie Kelly (Max) of Kokomo, IN; Joyce Morrow of Kokomo, IN and three step grandchildren.
She preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Horsman.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.