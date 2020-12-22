Janis Ann “Jan” Wheeler, 83, Galveston, the matriarch of the Wheeler, Smith and Shepard families, passed away peacefully in her home on December 20 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 20, 1937, in Quincy, Illinois to the late Eugene and Alberta (Weichlein) Dickhoener, the eldest of four.
Jan and her family moved to Kokomo in 1939 and became parishioners of St Patrick Catholic Church. She married Robert Allen Smith on September 27, 1957 and started a family of four daughters, Deborah, Stephanie, Monica and Daphne. Robert passed away in 1968. Jan then married Mark Allen Wheeler on February 16, 1979. She received her degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University in 1979 and retired from Delco Electronics in 1993. In 1981, Mark and Jan became the parents of Christopher Wheeler.
Jan was entirely devoted to family and anchored each of our individual families together. She cherished children and was passionate about her Sunday school students. Jan loved spontaneous travel adventures with her husband. Through her warm generosity, her sincere care for the souls of others and the guidance she provided to all she came into contact with reflect her humble and giving nature that has left an everlasting impression on us all.
Upon her death, Jan had 5 children; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings; 6 nieces and nephews; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. John Nugyan and Rev. Fr. Ted Dudzinski co-celebrants. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Wednesday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
