Janine Kay Harless

Janine K. Harless, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 1:03 pm on Sunday August 1, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Hospital. She was born in Howard County on December 14, 1949, to the late William J. and Florence Pearl (Hyde) Shanks.
Janine was a member of Center Road Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the movies and dinner with her niece, Vickie (Don) Enix. She loved cats, collected snowmen figurines and ornaments, enjoyed bingo, crafts, and crossword puzzles, and joined her neighbors in activities at her apartment’s Community Center.
Janine is survived by her children, Robert Brian (Jennifer) Harless, Jason (Joyce) Harless, and Shelly (Nick Feaster) Harless; grandchildren, Robert Braden Harless, Liam Harless, Jaylin Feaster, Ayden Feaster, Pacey Harless, and Jayda Feaster; one brother, James (Sharon) Shanks, and her ex-husband, Robert W. Harless.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence; seven siblings, William Shanks, Robert Shanks, Kenneth Larry Shanks, Shirley Hesselman, Doris Campbell, and Donna Surbey.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 S., Kokomo, IN. Friends may visit with the family following the service. Cremation was entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
