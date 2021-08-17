Janice Rose Patchett, 87, Kokomo, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:59 pm Saturday August 14, 2021. She was born March 18, 1934, in Logansport, IN, the daughter of the late Donivan and Ruth (Bilby) Cage. On August 6, 1966, she married Robert Patchett Sr. in Greentown, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2009.
Janice was employed at Stellite, Kingston Products, and Cuneo Press located in Kokomo. She retired from K-Mart Sporting Goods where she worked as a manager. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. She liked playing bridge, mahjong, and spending time near an ocean. Janice also enjoyed going to
Music at the Fairgrounds.
Janice is survived by her children, Dedra Clymer, Jody (Steve) Beeler, Donivan (Wendy) Hummel, Rob (Annette) Patchett; siblings, Donna Cohan, Cindy Chaplin, Karen; grandchildren, Lori Stiner, DJ Hummel, Stefani (Aaron) Stout, Elijah Patchett, Xander Patchett; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Finley, Beckham; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donivan and Ruth Cage; husband, Robert Patchett Sr.; sister, Norma Seagrave; brothers, Dane Cage, Terry Cage.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday August 21, 2021, at Southside Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave, Kokomo, IN 46901 with Pastor Terry Sprague officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to 11 am prior to the service. Contributions may be made in Janice’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 East 91st Street Suite #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Cremation was entrusted to Hasler - Stout Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.