Janice Lee (Casey) Eldridge

Janice Lee Eldridge, 83, Silver Springs, Florida, passed away at 1:05 am Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, in Columbus, Indiana. She was born March 12, 1936, in Ransom, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ralph W. & Katherine (Dotson) Casey. On June 5, 1952, she married Harold Varney who preceded her in death in 1976. She then married James Eldridge on October 15, 1984, who also preceded her in death in 1998.
Janice was a graduate of Belfry High School and earned her associate’s degree from Indiana University. She retired from the United States Postal Service. Janice was the founder of the Widow to Widow Club, was on the board of directors for the Mental Health Association, and served as a mentor to troubled kids. She enjoyed golf, reading, playing games and cards, and had a special talent for cooking.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Larry) Waggoner; grandchildren, Stacy (Mike) Mellencamp, Debra Asher, Chip (Pam) Waggoner, Angie Dillon, and Donavon (Rhiannon) McKinney; along with several beloved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Napier; beloved nieces, Judy Saylor, Karen Rasey, and Sharon Wisby; and daughter-in-law, Sharryl Varney.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; children, Vickie Ferguson, and Rick Varney; and siblings, Billie Casey Farley, and Jack Casey.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Twin Springs Cemetery with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
