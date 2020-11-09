Janice Kay Ryan, 80, of Kokomo, passed away at 2:09 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born May 17, 1940, in Kokomo, to David Ross and Wanita (Hale) Arnett.
Janice graduated from Kokomo High School in 1958 and attended Ball State University and Ivy Tech. She had worked at Continental Steel, Delco and Wolff Insulation and was the secretary at Gospel Light Mission for over 30 years. Janice enjoyed reading, watching Hallmark movies, cross-stitching and was an avid shopper. She volunteered at Samaritan Caregivers, the Nearly New Shop, and We Care. She was a lifetime member of Gospel Light Mission.
Survivors include her son, Ross H. Ryan; grandson, Wade Ryan; brother, David “Bud” (Deanie) Arnett; sister, Connie “Susie” Hoover; two nieces and a nephew; and best friend, Marcia Keating.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Edward Hoover; and best friend, Ruby Lee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Gospel Light Mission, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Contributions may be made in Janice’s memory to Gospel Light Mission or Samaritan Caregivers. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
