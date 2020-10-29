Janice Ann Briscoe

Janice Ann Fitzgerald Briscoe, 84, died Sunday October 25, 2020 at St. Vincent hospital, Kokomo, Indiana. Her daughter was by her side. Jan was an only child, born September 18, 1936 in Kokomo, Indiana to Wilma (Burton) Thompson Fisher and Robert Thompson. Jan married Thomas Fitzgerald on June 29, 1974. Tom preceded her in death. Jan married James Briscoe on July 3, 2004. James preceded her in death. Jan graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954. She loved her time there and many of her classmates remained her close friends. She was a crucial part of organizing the many class reunions over the years, as bringing together her classmates and remaining in touch with each other was always very important to her. Jan was employed by PPG Industries in Kokomo, Indiana in 1954 at age 18 starting as the switch board operator. She spent almost 30 years there and retired as the secretary to the general manager. Jan was active in many organizations but none more so than Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Joining in 1966, her titles included Chapter Regent, two term State Officer, State Regent, Vice President General, and numerous chairmanships on the chapter state and national levels. She organized and served as tour director for multiple trips to Washington, DC, DAR Schools, and Paris. Jan’s commitment to DAR ultimately took her to Washington, DC where she was the executive assistant to two President’s General. In addition to DAR, Jan also served her community in many areas. She was a board member of the Howard County Historical Society, Cheer Guild and Library Board. She was active in the Howard County Republican Committee, Republican Woman, Community First Bank Travel Club, Community Concerts and the Panama City Red Hat Society. Jan’s love of travel took her all over the world. Some of her favorites included Paris, Greece, Ireland, Germany, and Hawaii. However, no place held her heart like New York City. She made many trips there with her friends and family to share her love of the theater and the Big Apple life. When she wasn’t off seeing the world she enjoyed gardening, home decorating, bargain shopping, and her bowling league. She was a true Indiana University Hoosiers fan and never missed a Pacers game. Jan had a true zest for life and made the most out of the one she was given. Loved dearly by not only her family but by dozens of friends, made throughout a life well lived. She was truly one of kind. Survived by Jan is her daughter Michele Bixler (David), Kokomo; grandson Nick Bixler, Seattle, Washington; granddaughter Elizabeth Rayl (Ryan), Kokomo; one treasured great grandson, Landon Rayl, a bonus ”German granddaughter” Katie Stewart (James), Germany; and two bonus great grandchildren, Ben and Mila Stewart. She is also survived by Tom’s dearly loved three sons, Patrick Fitzgerald (Teri), Dr. Michael Fitzgerald (Brenda), Casey Fitzgerald (Tammi) and several step grandchildren. The family would like to thank Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center for their years of dedication to Jan, especially Dr. Stephen Schultz, Maggie, Tracy, and staff. Services for Jan will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 31, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation on Friday, October 30, from 3-7pm, also at the Mortuary. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

