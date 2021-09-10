Janet “Sue” Holt, 81, passed into Heaven on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Sue was born in Miami County to Virgil and Mildred (Troyer) Wise July 27, 1940. She was born in the house where she lived until her marriage on November 17, 1961, to Donald E. Holt who survives.
Sue graduated from Clay Twp. High School in Miami County with the class of 1958. She tried to hold her class together by arranging many reunions with those classmates nearby. Sue attended Manchester College for one year after which she worked at the Kokomo Orthopedic Clinic from 1959 until 1988. Then from 1988 until her retirement in 2005 she was employed by Kokomo Family Care, Inc. (now American Health Network). She has been a member of Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene since 1972 where she formed many lasting friendships.
Surviving along with her husband of 59 years, Don, are a son, Timothy (Susan), Mishawaka; grandson, Justin Trent, Indianapolis; granddaughter, Kristin Claire, Mishawaka. Her grandchildren were the “apples of her eyes”. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews, of whom she is very proud; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wise; and many loving cousins.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mildred Wise; her father and mother-in-law, Rubin and Etwol Holt; two sisters, Elma Jean Wise and Wanda Lou Christner; brother, William Wayne Wise; and brother-in-law, Robert Christner.
Sue wanted to send a thank you to the staff of Wellbrooke for the wonderful care she received while she was there.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S Washington St., Kokomo, with Pastor Stan Zurcher officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dare to Care through Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday from 1-3 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.