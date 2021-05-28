Janet S. Lugenbeal, 63, of Kokomo, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital Emergency Room. She was born December 21, 1957 in Kokomo to Bobby Glassburn and Zonia (Smith) Woods.
She lived in Kokomo most of her life. She is survived by her boyfriend, Greg Mack of over 25 years, Kokomo; brothers, George (Shirley) Glassburn of Colverdale, IN and Joseph (Linda) Glassburn of Young America, IN. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her dog Harley. She is preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Susan Shichmore.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with services immediately following at 3:00 p.m.
Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kokomo Humane Society. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
