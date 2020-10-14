Janet Marie Hawn

Janet Marie Hawn, 69, of Kokomo passed at 9:05 pm October 12, 2020 at The Restoracy of Whitestown. She was born April 30, 1951 to the late Clarence Ransom Hawn and Nina Marie Hawn (Abbott) in Kokomo, IN. Janet was a 1969 graduate of Western High School. She received an Associate’s Degree from Indiana University-Kokomo in 1989. Janet retired from Delco after 31 years of service. She once received a General Motors safety citation for helping to save the life of a co-worker by throwing her coat over a soldering machine fire. After retirement, Janet worked part-time at Chippendale Golf Course in Kokomo for several years. Golf was a passion for Janet later in life, but only after a successful softball career with the Kokomo Hustlers. Janet and the Hustlers were undefeated champs in 1966. At Delco, Janet played in a women’s league on a team dubbed the “Bad News Bears.” They won 2nd place at the semi-state for industrial teams and 13th in the nationals. When Janet wasn’t golfing she was taking pictures. Whether it was photos of her family, artistic work, photos of folks at the golf course or other paid engagements, she loved it and all the equipment that came with it. Janet is survived by her brother, Michael Hawn (Sandra) of Frankfort; her niece, Michele Jenkins (Lyle) of Frankfort; her nephew, Mark Hawn (Diana) of Traverse City, Michigan; and her niece, Teresa Trenary (Josh) of Thorntown. Janet Hawn was a very social person. She was fun, funny, and made friends easily. As the family reflects on how early onset Alzheimer’s quickly eroded these traits during the last several years of her life, they encourage readers to visit the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/indiana to learn more about what they can do to prevent this type of death. Services for Janet will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Kokomo on Saturday, October 17 at 11am, with visitation starting at 10am. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be adhered to. Janet will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery.

