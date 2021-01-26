Janet Love, 96, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Waterford Legacy in Kokomo. She was born March 29, 1924, in Kokomo, to James E. and Inez (Githens) Shay. On December 24, 1944, she married Bob Love. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1996.
Janet graduated from Kokomo High School in 1942. During World War II, she worked at Stellite. She also taught at Kiddie Korner Kindergarten and worked at the Kokomo High School cafeteria.
She was an active member of Main Street United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years. She was also active in the women’s circle groups and worked at the bazaar at Main Street for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, camping and taking care of the family dogs over the years.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Tom) Moran and Kevin (Angie) Love; grandson, Kyle Love; nephew, Brent Shay; and nieces, Lisa Rhodes and Michelle Crump.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Beverly Shay; and niece, Debbie Shay.
The family would like to thank the Legacy of Waterford staff and Elara Hospice for the compassionate care she received during her illness.
Visitation will take place from Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held. Friends are invited to watch the funeral service via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday. Burial will take place in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Janet’s memory to the Community Howard Regional Health Foundation or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
