Janet L. Stacy, 78 of Windfall, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born on June 15, 1943 in Anderson, Indiana to A. Lotus & Martha Laura (Brown-Conklin) Johnson. In April of 1976 she married Marcus Stacy and he preceded her in death on October 28, 2014.
Janet had worked as a Tool Maker at Delco Electronics and later Delphi in Kokomo. She was a member of Harmony Christian Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. Janet enjoyed working with the music for Harmony Magic and also the Tipton Community Band. She had been a 4-H leader, was an avid gardener and was a masterful seamstress. She belonged to the UAW Hobby Club and was very active at the Encore Senior Center. Janet was in several book clubs, card clubs and was known to be a very independent person. On Tuesday evenings she enjoyed being at the Jim Dandy restaurant while the Elvis impersonator was there.
She is survived by three children, Valorie “Angie” Pederson-Hill and husband Dan, Middletown, Ohio, Dan Pederson and wife Marka, Pendleton and Carol Stacy, Carmel; three sisters, Sandra Gustin and husband Robert, Pendleton, Jacklyn Alvey, Anderson and Cindy Stewart and husband Mike, Peru; five grand-children; Skyler Weismiller, Dayne Hill, Elizabeth Hill, Garrett Pederson and Harper Pederson, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, John David Stacy.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Harmony Christian Church, 9043 W. 1800 North, Elwood, Indiana, 46036 with Pastor Ron Meyer presiding. The family will greet friends at the church from 2:00 until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Ark Christian Ministries, 3522 N. 1000 W-27, Converse, Indiana, 46919.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Stacy family with arrangements.