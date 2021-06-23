Janet L. Stacy

Kim William Caldwell, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 11:00 am Friday, June 18, 2021, at Bloom of Kokomo. He was born July 25, 1945, in Elwood, Indiana, the son of the late O. William & Betty Jane (Hiatt) Caldwell. On August 20, 1967, in Elwood, he married Vicki Davies who survives.