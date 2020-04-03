Janet Kay Kennedy, 57, Elwood, passed away at 9:06 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood. She was born July 17, 1962, in Kokomo, to Oakley and Oma Marlene Brannon. On June 1, 2011, she married Roy E. Rusha, in Cookeville, Tennessee, and he survives.
Janet graduated from Western High School in 1980. She enjoyed gardening flowers, riding motorcycles and collecting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Adrian (Kevin) Miller, Lewisville, and Jessica (Terry) Little, Kokomo; and siblings, Michael, David, Sue, Thomas, Debbie and Lisa.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
