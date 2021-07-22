Janet Johnson

Janet Sue Johnson, 69, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Janet was born August 1, 1951 in Champaign, Illinois to the late Robert Crousore and Pearl Inez Crousore. She married Ernest Ricky Johnson in Kokomo on July 30, 1971. They were happily married for 27 years before his passing in 1998.
Sue graduated from Kokomo High School. She worked a few odd jobs before becoming a full time at home mom to her three children. Sue loved babysitting her grandchildren and watching them become adults. She will be dearly missed.
Sue is now reunited with her beloved husband; Ernie, and daughter; Jenny Johnson.
Surviving her are two daughters; Lynn Bargerhuff (Keith) and Teresa Johnson, grandchildren; Bryar Collins, Korbin Collins, and Lynzi Collins, Tamara Johnson, and a great grandbaby Collins on the way.
