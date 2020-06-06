Janet Helen (Alexander) Hulet

Janet Helen Hulet, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 3:38 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born March 2, 1936, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Albert & Leara Margaret (Wood) Alexander. On June 5, 1954, in Kokomo, she married Larry G. Hulet who preceded her in death May 16, 1999.
Janet was a 1955 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired in 1993 from Delco Electronics and had previously worked for Kingston Products. Janet enjoyed trips to the Casinos, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Danny) Haworth, Mandy (Phil) McLane, Kathryn Hulet, and Jana (Sean) Graham; grandchildren, Stephanie (Shane) Conner, Benjamin (Becky) King, Jacqueline McLane, James McLane, Jessica McLane, Alexander Hulet, and Ashton Witt; great-grandchildren, Christian King, Gavin Conner, Abigail Conner, Aiden McLane, Jordan Williams, and Bryan Ratcliff; siblings, Leara Joy Turner and Steven J. (Kathy) Alexander, along with several nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Alisa King; and siblings, Judith Gross and Laurel D. Alexander.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
