Janet H. Vostatek

Janet Merle Vostatek, 83, of Kokomo, IN passed away on August 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 16, 1936 to Evan and Anne (Lewellyn) Hemann in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Jan is survived by her husband Lou Vostatek; 4 daughters, Diane (Bob) Selbo, Julie (Steve) Harris, Sherri (Phil) Slack, Jill (Kurt) Jones; grandchildren, Brad and Jason Downing, Krista and Wes Harris, Grant and Colton Slack, Kourtney Jones and Kelsey Heintzeman; great-grandchildren, Leyton, Annika, Lincoln, Brenna, and London Downing, Ryker Busse, Zion and Tate Slack; sister, Barbara Green; brother, Ed Hemann; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 Washington Street, Kokomo, IN on August 22, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Online condolences may be left at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com