Janet G. (Maple) Smith

Janet G. Smith, 80, passed away Sunday December 20, 2020, at Bloom of Kokomo. She was born May 12, 1940, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Donald & Delores (Young) Maple. On August 2, 1972, she married James F. Smith who survives.
Janet was a 1958 graduate of Eastern High School where she served as valedictorian of her high school senior class. She graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education in 1963. Janet taught school for 5 years and farmed with her husband for 20 years. Jan and James were co-owners of Poppin Acres Farm. She was Business Women of the Year in 1972 for the Business Women’s Association of Kokomo. Janet was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was an organist for 60 years and taught bible classes.
Along with her husband James, Janet is also survived by her daughter, Jackie Kowalski; step-daughters, Jamie (Rick) Shuck and Renee (Randy) Waddell; granddaughters, Jalyn Kowalski and Jerran Kowalski; step-grandchildren, Eric (April) Mathis, Wendy Loria, Shelley (Dale) Buettner, Bryan (Ana) Mitzelfelt and Brad (Cassandra) Mitzelfelt, along with 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann White and JoEllen (Steve) Matthews; and nephews, Josh Matthews and Joel Matthews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; step-grandson, Craig Shuck; and son-in-law, Jeff Kowalski.
Private family burial will be held with a celebration of life in the spring. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Jan’s memory to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.hasler-stout.com.
