Janet Brannum, 77 of Kempton passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown. Janet was born in Celina, Tennessee on May 8, 1944 to Elmo & Allie (Green) Burnette. She married Ralph Brannum in September 1964.
Janet had worked in the kitchen at the Kokomo Country Club as a cook and then later at Wal-Mart. Janet was a 1962 graduate of Tipton High School. She loved music, traveling and could often be found working in her yard.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Brannum; two children, Angie Harris and husband Dave, Tipton and Dalena Bradley (John VanMatre), Greentown; and one brother, Ron Burnette and wife Debby. Grandchildren include Autumn Jacobs (Trent), Michael Billings (Alli), Samantha Billings, Jared Bradley, Eric Bradley, and Katelyn Brannum. Janet also has two great-grandchildren, Case Bradley and Donovan Wilkerson.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Tony Brannum, a brother, Rick Burnette and a sister Sherry Duncan.
Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, November 16, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. A private family funeral and burial will take place on Wednesday at Kempton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140 Indianapolis, Indiana, 46250.