K. Jane Miller, 81, long time Kokomo resident, passed peacefully in her sleep at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born October 1, 1938 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter & Katheryn (Ryan) Grimyser. On May 6, 1961 she married William “Bill” N. Miller at Christ King Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and he preceded her in death March 21, 1998.
Jane was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy in Milwaukee and received her Bachelors degree in social work from Indiana University at Kokomo. Jane was a dedicated wife and mother, staying home with her family while her children were home. She went on to serve as a social worker at the battered women’s shelter and CASA.
Jane was a active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, where she volunteered and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She had a fondness for the sisters of the Monastery of the Poor Clares. She enjoyed the time she spent helping the sisters and volunteering at the monastery. She enjoyed knitting and loved being a grandmother.
Jane is survived by three sons, Patrick (Denise) Miller, Daniel Miller, James Miller; two daughters, Kathleen (Carl) Williams, Margaret Miller; eight grandchildren, Clayton Williams, Collin Williams, Cory Williams, Connor Williams, Adam Miller, Emily Miller, Sean Miller, Nicole Miller; two brothers, Peter Grimyser, Jr., James Grimyser; sister, Gretchen Feiertag and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, William Miller and her dog Snoopy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1175 N. Malfalfa Rd, Kokomo, IN 46901. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
