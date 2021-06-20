Jane Ellen (Wysong) Anderson

Jane Ellen Anderson, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 9:07 am Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born May 29, 1930, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Frederick & Anna (Herr) Wysong. On April 21, 1951, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Kokomo, she married John E. Anderson who preceded her in death on November 9, 1998.
She served as the librarian for St. Joan of Arc School for 27 years. Jane was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where she was a member of Daughters of Isabell, Alter Rosary Society and Sonshine Club. She loved to read and travel and was active in several Euchre clubs. Jane loved the time she spent with her family and friends. She looked forward to her weekly trips to go out to eat with her Tuesday dinner group.
Jane is survived by her children, Barbara (Steve) Miller, Joe (Janet) Anderson and Sarah (Jerry) Spencer; grandchildren, Justin Miller, Ryan (Amy) Miller, Kevin (Melinda) Miller, Jeremy (Tosh) Anderson, Bradley Anderson, Paul (Audrey) Spencer, Josh (Shannon) Spencer and Sonny Spencer; great-grandchildren, Reese Miller, Ethan Miller, Landon Miller, Jaxson Miller, Kayla (Matt) Grimme, Karlie Hatley, Hadley Spencer, Hudson Spencer, LeLand Spencer, Tyler Anderson and Abby Anderson; great-great-grandchildren, Juniper Hatley and Maddox Grimme; and several nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; siblings, Robert Wysong, Wayne Wysong, Gene Wysong, Jack Wysong, Tommy Wysong, Billy Wysong, Regina Jackson and Elnora Owens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for the Rosary at 10:30 am Wednesday and to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service Wednesday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
