Jane Catron, 70, of Russiaville, IN passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN the adopted daughter of Dr. Paul Phillip and Betty Jane (Kern) VanKirk. She married Keith Catron who survives. Jane graduated from Frankfort High School in 1967. She was a member of the Oakland Christian Church in Russiaville, IN. She was a lifetime homemaker and loved crafting and donating to Samaritan Purse. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her. Jane enjoyed sponsoring children in third world countries. Her favorite past time was bargain shopping. Surviving relatives include her husband Keith Catron of Russiaville, IN; three daughters, Michelle Lynn Layman (Greg) of VanBuren, IN; Melissa Diane Shaw (Glen) of Burnettsville, IN; Melanie Dawn Ford of Fishers, IN; grandchildren, Elise Gillihan (Zach); Kevin Layman (Selena); Alexander Layman; Jaden Layman; Hayden Layman; Caleb Layman; Dean Shaw; Audrey Shaw; Braxton Ford; Cassandra Ford; great grandchildren; Brody Gillihan; Oakley Gillihan; Kassandra Gillihan; Rebecca Gillihan; JD Gillihan; Ada Layman; brother, John Steele VanKirk of Maui, HI. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Michael Catron; sister, Janet Carter. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN is assisting the family with a private funeral services. Public visitation will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com
