Jane Ann Getz

Jane Ann (Currens) Getz joined Jesus and her beloved Bill on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Jane was born March 9, 1928 in Kokomo to Ward W. and Vallie E. (North) Currens. On February 22, 1947, Rev. Cletus Brown married her to William Frederick Getz at the First Baptist Church in Kokomo. Jane and Bill had a great 69 years together and were the best parents their daughter could have received.

Jane graduated from Kokomo High School and attended Indiana Business College. Before becoming a mother and homemaker she previously worked at the Francis Hotel, H and K Appliance and Haynes Stellite.

Jane loved taking care of her family, flowers, antiques, shopping, vacationing and playing bridge with "the girls." Jane was past member of Magnolia Mrs. Home Demonstration Club. Jane was baptized in the early 1940's joining Kokomo's First Baptist Church.

Her daughter, Amelia (Marty) Getz, companion James M. Steffy, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. survive Jane.

In addition to her parents and her beloved Bill, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters and their spouses; Lois Charline Gruen (Justin), Wendell W. Currens, Bernadine I. Currens, William L. Currens, Frederick R. Currens (Marjorie Crowder), Kenneth H. Currens (Adeline Brunk), Joseph L. Currens, Norma Jean Fuhs (Richard), and Judy James (Ralph).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to Riley Children's Hospital where Jane spent several months between 1940 and 1944 following five surgeries.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Tarring, Elara Caring; Dr. Techsin Ty, Stephanie and Brittany. A very special thanks to Janet for her loving care of Jane.

A visitation for Jane will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Ellers Webster Chapel. A funeral service will occur Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Ellers Webster Street. A graveside ceremony will occur Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Getz family.