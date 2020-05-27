Jane A Hicks, 80, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020 in Kokomo. She was born to the late Elmer and Esther (Troyer) Sommers on November 13, 1939. She graduated in 1957 from Western High School and later married Paul Hicks in 1958, whom she spent 54 wonderful years with until his passing in 2012.
Jane taught seventh grade Sunday School at Four Square Church in Kokomo, sang in the choir at First Assembly of God, and was a member of Crossroads Church. She worked as a seamstress at Bargain Center and at Rozzi's Deli for several years. She enjoyed working in the yard and making afghans and quilts with her mom. Jane loved making cookies, fudge, and an assortment of other delicious baked goods. She always made nice suppers for her family. Jane was also an avid dog lover.
Preceding Jane in death are her parents, her husband Paul, her brother Charles, and a daughter, Laura.
Jane is survived by her sons, Robert (Paula) Hicks and Steve Hicks; two grandchildren, Matthew Hicks and Carrie Adams; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a step-daughter, Marcy.
A graveside service for Jane will be held at Twin Springs Cemetery on Friday, May 29 at 11:30am. Friends and family may call from 10-11am at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Chapel.
Memorial contributions for Jane can be sent to the Kokomo Humane Society.
Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.