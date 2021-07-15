Jamie Deann Johnson, 46, passed away Monday afternoon July 12, 2021, at her home. She was born May 29, 1975, in Lafayette, IN, the daughter of James Anderson and Dianna Suzette (Huber) Baker. Jamie was an accomplished swimmer, diver, and gymnast while she was in school. She enjoyed crafts and scrap booking. She liked to listen to any genre of music and was a “team mom” for her children when they were in youth sports.
She is survived by her children, Stacia Johnson, Andrew Johnson; mother, Dianna Suzette Baker; the father of their children, Martin Johnson; sisters, Debbie (Marty) Henderson, Jennifer (Jim) Jett; granddaughter, Avah Stephens; nieces, Rachel (Matt) Miller, Andrea Oliver, Katie Fredricks, Abby Fredricks; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Anderson; grandparents; and nephew, Joseph Henderson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 2 pm Tuesday July 20, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stout & Son Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
