James Walker "J.W.", 61, beloved brother and son, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:30 A.M., with his sister and brother-in-law, by his side. He was born to the late Henry Walker and Bonnie (Hunsberger) Smith on May 11, 1959 in Kokomo.
Jimmy loved family gatherings and cooking out with his friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson when he was younger. Jimmy was a joy to his family and friends.
Surviving are sisters, Kathy (Paul) Grant and Stephanie (Carl) Pennycoff-Fisher; brother, Joseph (Betty) Walker; niece, Paige George; nephews, Christopher Hall, Joseph Fisher, Joey Walker, and Kevin Walker.
Preceded in death are his parents; brother, Michael Walker; and nephew, Butchie "Carl" Fisher.
A special thanks to Rick, Becky, Sean, and Amber, for helping during his illness.
There will be a time of visitation for Jimmy on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Sean Cooper will be officiating. You may read Jimmy's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.