James Thomas Maze, 65, Kokomo, passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his mother’s home. He was born June 11, 1954, in Kokomo, to Ralph and Murlene (Ashlock) Maze. On January 3, 2000, he married Linda L. Earles, in Clearwater, Florida, and she survives.
James served in the United States Navy, aboard the USS Forrestal, from 1972 to 1975. Following his service in the military, he worked at United Technologies in Peru and later at Plastec in Elwood. He enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his wife, Linda L. Maze, he is survived by his mother; sister, Brenda Rutherford; son, Jesse Maze; daughter, Summer Russell; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; sisters, Theresa Guge and Donna Moore; and brother, Randy Maze.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
