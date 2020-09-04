James Stidham, 93 of Kokomo, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bloom Assisted Living. He was born to the late James Sr. and Maudie Stidham on October 7, 1926 in Blue Diamond, KY. He married Lyla Hunt October 11, 1948 in Long Beach, CA. She passed away on January 28, 1997.
Jim received his diploma during his time in the Navy. He served his country during World War II from 1943 until 1947. Upon discharge from the Navy, he moved to Kokomo and worked for GM for over 30 years. Jim was a member of the Temple Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling with his friends and coworkers. Jim trained under the well known Sensei Eddie Bethea and special friend. He enjoyed performing Karate in tournaments and also owned Kokomo Karate Supply for several years.
Jim and Lyla lived in West Palm Beach for 13 years, enjoying their retirement. During their time in Florida, Jim worked for the Atlanta Braves training camp as Head of Security. They moved home in 1996, once Lyla fell ill.
Surviving Jim are his daughters, Gloria Crites (Roger), Linda Broo (Steve), Lori Allen (Doug) and Tracy Disher (Tom), grandchildren, Jim Crites (Denese), Christy Edmonds (Shawn), Brett Allen Brubaker, Andy Broo, Brandon Allen (Lori), Thomas Disher (Manda), Hanna Prosser (Thomas), Emily Disher, Mercy Disher, Melody Disher, and Grace Disher, great grandchildren, Taylor Edmonds, Courtney Roberts, Austin Broubaker, Wesley Terrell, and Bella Disher.
His wife Lyla and grandson Isaiah Disher passed before him.
A graveside service for James will be private for the family at Sunset Memory Garden.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute in James's memory towards the D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans).