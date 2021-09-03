James S. Prater, 60, Bringhurst, passed away at 11:29 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born to Charles and Alice (Williams) Prater in Kokomo, on August 22, 1961.
James attended Carroll High School. He was a scrapper and had farmed for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, working on his lawn mower and being on the farm.
James is survived by his father, Charles; two sons, Joey and Dustin Prater; daughter, Tabitha Prater, five grandchildren, five sisters, and three brothers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice, and a grandson.
In keeping with James wishes there will be no public service. Cremation has been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.